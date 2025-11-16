Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 850 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 101.7% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $72.60 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $74.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $250.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.11.

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. HSBC had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

