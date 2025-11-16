Candriam S.C.A. Buys 1,163 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $431.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $437.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Hubbell Inc has a 52 week low of $299.42 and a 52 week high of $484.26.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total transaction of $1,152,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,202.50. The trade was a 34.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total transaction of $945,813.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,247.76. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.83.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

