Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 960.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $318.27 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $148.25 and a 52-week high of $413.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.42, for a total value of $4,646,355.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 208,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,011,088.02. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 32,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.68, for a total transaction of $9,765,381.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,830,766.08. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 426,452 shares of company stock valued at $154,720,683 in the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.16.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

