CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 23,836 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,836 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,442,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,037,000 after buying an additional 362,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,019 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 821,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,224 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 764,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 52,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 705,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 121,919 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

BALT stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

