Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,663,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 24.0% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,614.64. This trade represents a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McKesson from $816.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $887.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

McKesson Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE MCK opened at $842.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $773.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $729.58. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $558.13 and a 12-month high of $867.63. The firm has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.