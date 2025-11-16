Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,398 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 597,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 36.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 74,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 39.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 29,878 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 109,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $53.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $455.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 7,461 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $354,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

