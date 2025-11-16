Candriam S.C.A. Has $4.21 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 592.59%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

