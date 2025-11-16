Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 54,294 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 27,147.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,294 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 376.8% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Solventum by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Several analysts recently commented on SOLV shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Solventum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48. Solventum Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

