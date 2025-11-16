Candriam S.C.A. Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 114.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,741 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 153.3% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,614 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,772,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 3,742.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 964,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after purchasing an additional 939,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,998,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astera Labs Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ALAB opened at $144.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 130.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $262.90.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.42 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Astera Labs’s revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 151,573 shares in the company, valued at $29,126,267.68. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 18,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $3,461,182.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 259,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,623,047.12. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 434,480 shares of company stock valued at $77,881,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Astera Labs from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.59.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

