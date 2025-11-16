Candriam S.C.A. Sells 3,269 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 104.3% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $199.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $202.30. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.27.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%.The company had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Dbs Bank raised Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

