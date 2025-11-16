Candriam S.C.A. Trims Position in State Street Corporation $STT

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3,914.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in State Street by 40.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.92.

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $122.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.09 and a 200-day moving average of $108.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,512.24. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

