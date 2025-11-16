Candriam S.C.A. Raises Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 524,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,793 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 378.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO John Cox sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $35,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,817.99. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2%

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 16.83 and a quick ratio of 16.83. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DYN. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.93.

View Our Latest Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.