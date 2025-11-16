Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Stake in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,483 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,571,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,048,307,000 after buying an additional 3,387,971 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,812,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,220,000 after acquiring an additional 296,978 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,802,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,589 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 12,656,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,464,000 after acquiring an additional 420,466 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,431,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,927,000 after acquiring an additional 319,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $146.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.19. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $149.44.

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

