Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $31.55 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

