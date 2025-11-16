Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. $ESQ

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 779,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 359,677 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 40,107.1% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 244,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 244,252 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Esquire Financial in the first quarter worth $4,640,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 215.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 55,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 209,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Melohn sold 11,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $1,098,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 137,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,914.30. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Selig Zises sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $1,695,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,009.71. The trade was a 44.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,570. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Esquire Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Esquire Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 0.4%

ESQ stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $838.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.53. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.90 and a 12 month high of $107.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.15.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.28%.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

