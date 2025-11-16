Butterfly Network, Inc. $BFLY Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,736 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $534.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 90.31%. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dawn Carfora sold 112,009 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $301,304.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 265,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,208.45. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Cashman sold 142,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $213,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,181,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,826. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 370,628 shares of company stock valued at $848,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

