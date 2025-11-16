Boston Partners Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. $RLGT

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.20% of Radiant Logistics worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,376,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 110,086 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Price Performance

RLGT stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $226.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

