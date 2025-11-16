Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 387.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.76. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

