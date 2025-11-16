Barclays Cuts Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target to $90.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEGN. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Legend Biotech from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $60.00 target price on Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LEGN

Legend Biotech Price Performance

LEGN opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.17. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $45.30.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a negative net margin of 26.37%.The firm had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 21.1% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,917,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,871 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,505,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,547,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,089,000 after acquiring an additional 425,684 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,270,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 3.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,560,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52,344 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.