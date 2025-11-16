Candriam S.C.A. Purchases Shares of 138,524 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 138,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 3.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 30.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.4%

KD opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

