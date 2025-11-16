Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Devon Energy from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.2%

Devon Energy stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.