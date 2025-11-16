Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
BTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.78.
Baytex Energy Stock Up 0.7%
Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 10.45%.The firm had revenue of C$746.42 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.3703367 EPS for the current year.
Baytex Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp is an oil and gas company. Geographically, the group operates in Canada and the United States. The company derives a majority of revenue from Canada. Its Canada segment includes the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.
