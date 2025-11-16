Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

BTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.78.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BTE

Baytex Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.90. The company has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.91 and a 1 year high of C$4.55.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 10.45%.The firm had revenue of C$746.42 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.3703367 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp is an oil and gas company. Geographically, the group operates in Canada and the United States. The company derives a majority of revenue from Canada. Its Canada segment includes the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.