Boston Partners Sells 27,232 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR $VIST

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 73.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,232 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vista Energy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Vista Energy by 74.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,337,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,961,000 after acquiring an additional 568,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 2,843.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,341 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,017,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after purchasing an additional 141,066 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vista Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,320,000 after purchasing an additional 199,221 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 896,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,732,000 after buying an additional 109,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIST opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $706.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.68 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 15.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Vista Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vista Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

