Candriam S.C.A. Buys 2,774 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 875.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.4%

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Shares of APO opened at $130.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.24. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $189.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

