AerSale Corporation $ASLE Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 178.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,042 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in AerSale were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AerSale by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in AerSale by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded AerSale from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AerSale from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on AerSale from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AerSale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of AerSale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

AerSale Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.69 million, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AerSale Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $9.12.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.86 million. AerSale had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.10%. On average, analysts predict that AerSale Corporation will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

