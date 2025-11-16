Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CECO Environmental by 74.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 231,613 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth $5,248,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at $3,226,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 8.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,126,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,315 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.25 per share, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 219,909 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,973.25. This represents a 1.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 101,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $5,025,658.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 410,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,262,382.20. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $339,915 and have sold 300,000 shares worth $15,104,854. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

CECO opened at $49.49 on Friday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.22%.The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CECO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $60.00 price target on CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

