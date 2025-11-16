Boston Partners Has $1.15 Million Holdings in RH $RH

Boston Partners grew its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in RH were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RH by 29.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $149.07 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.29). RH had a negative return on equity of 113.58% and a net margin of 3.20%.The firm had revenue of $899.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on RH from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $472,260.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,576.08. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

