Boston Partners Has $898,000 Holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 99.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353,872 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth $16,233,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 37,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 44.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 27.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 120.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $63.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

