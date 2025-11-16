Boston Partners Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. $SBLK

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 48,392 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 56,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd now owns 780,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 78,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 55,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $4,668,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance
SBLK opened at $18.92 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.92.
Star Bulk Carriers Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.
