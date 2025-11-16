Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 33,169 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,169 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 489.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 171.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 55.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.69.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE VICI opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.