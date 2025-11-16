67,810 Shares in Bioventus Inc. $BVS Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Bioventus by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 159,980 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bioventus by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bioventus by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 92,143 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Bioventus stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $608.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bioventus Company Profile

In other Bioventus news, Director Michelle Mcmurry-Heath sold 17,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $131,341.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 56,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,917.74. This trade represents a 23.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

