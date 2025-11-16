Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $485,000 in Vital Energy, Inc. $VTLE

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 146.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 12,277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vital Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Vital Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Vital Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.56.

Vital Energy Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:VTLE opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.07). Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $420.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.