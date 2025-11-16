Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 88,871 Shares of Clarivate PLC $CLVT

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 310.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,871 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,527,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,083 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $47,160,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $39,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clarivate by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 218,938 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Clarivate by 28.8% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 8,480,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,589 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.20 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000. This represents a 10.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 1,460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $4,861,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,247,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,208.30. This trade represents a 185.39% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,285,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,688,800. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Clarivate stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Clarivate PLC has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $623.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Clarivate has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clarivate PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

