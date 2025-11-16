Quad Graphics, Inc $QUAD Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,832 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Quad Graphics were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Quad Graphics by 1,730.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad Graphics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quad Graphics by 52,512.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad Graphics during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Quad Graphics by 1,135.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUAD opened at $5.58 on Friday. Quad Graphics, Inc has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $284.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88.

Quad Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.45 million. Quad Graphics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 67.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Quad Graphics, Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Quad Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QUAD shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Quad Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Quad Graphics from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Quad Graphics from $8.60 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quad Graphics in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Quad Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quad Graphics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

