Head-To-Head Review: Carmell (CTCX) & The Competition

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carmell and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carmell $32,839.00 -$15.44 million -1.03 Carmell Competitors $170.38 million -$17.87 million -10.00

Carmell’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Carmell. Carmell is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Carmell and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carmell N/A -217.50% -50.22% Carmell Competitors -1,253.12% -231.08% -33.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

24.2% of Carmell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Carmell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Carmell has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carmell’s competitors have a beta of 3.82, meaning that their average stock price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carmell beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. In addition, the company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. It has licensing agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to develop and commercialize biocompatible plasma-based plastics. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

