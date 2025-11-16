Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Trading Down 12.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.4% during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as C$3.36 and last traded at C$3.38. 445,626 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 295,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.86.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Dye & Durham from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Dye & Durham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cormark reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$210.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.48.

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

