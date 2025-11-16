Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Up 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 22.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.75 and last traded at GBX 10.67. 592,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 159,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.73.

Indus Gas Trading Up 63.8%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

