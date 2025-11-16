Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.4444.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Immunome in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Immunome in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Immunome by 19.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 55.0% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter worth about $1,776,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunome by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Immunome in the 2nd quarter worth about $793,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.96. Immunome has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $18.46.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 76.50% and a negative net margin of 1,687.08%. On average, analysts expect that Immunome will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

