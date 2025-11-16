Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.4444.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Immunome in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Immunome in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.
NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.96. Immunome has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $18.46.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 76.50% and a negative net margin of 1,687.08%. On average, analysts expect that Immunome will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.
