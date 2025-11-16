NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NAMS shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NAMS

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 50,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 119,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,845.58. The trade was a 29.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James N. Topper purchased 1,260 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $31,487.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,027,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,666,321.36. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,748,019. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 131.2% in the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,525 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 21.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,020,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,332,000 after purchasing an additional 697,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 972.9% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 146,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 133,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NAMS stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.05. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 627.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.