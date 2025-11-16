Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $593,000 Holdings in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 290,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 169.5% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 65,867 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 11,446.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,310,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after buying an additional 1,299,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $844,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 153,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,196. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

RDN stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.81. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $303.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.77 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Radian Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Radian Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

