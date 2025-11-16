10,586 Shares in Edison International $EIX Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Edison International by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Edison International by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 970,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,193,000 after purchasing an additional 64,141 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 45.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 122.2% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,167.24. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.