Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 208,518 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 208,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 1,084.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Canopy Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ASX. Nomura upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Nomura Securities raised ASE Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:ASX opened at $14.63 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

