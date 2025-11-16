Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 32,857 The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHEF. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Down 0.9%

CHEF opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.73. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.36 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chefs’ Warehouse

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $1,366,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 125,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,152.12. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

(Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.