NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 283.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,739 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $508,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,410,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, September 12th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

NeoGenomics Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ NEO opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.67.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.85 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.