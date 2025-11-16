GATX Corporation $GATX Stock Holdings Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 179.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of GATX by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 117.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $161,877.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,077 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,281.95. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 12,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.33, for a total transaction of $2,101,579.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,575 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,139.75. This trade represents a 19.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of GATX stock opened at $157.14 on Friday. GATX Corporation has a 1 year low of $139.44 and a 1 year high of $178.26. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.12.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.21 million. GATX had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GATX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

