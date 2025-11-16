Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. $EB

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 933,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,086 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 102.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,310 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 87.7% during the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 1,125,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 525,987 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 450,448 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 3,304.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 409,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Price Performance

EB opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.27 million, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EB. Morgan Stanley set a $2.70 target price on Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

