Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in NewtekOne, Inc. $NEWT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,085 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in NewtekOne during the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 74.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 728.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEWT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NewtekOne from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. B. Riley started coverage on NewtekOne in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,212,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,330.98. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NewtekOne Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.31 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Research analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.08%.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

