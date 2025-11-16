Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 50,458 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. $CSTL

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,458 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,992,000 after acquiring an additional 215,030 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 828,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 106,408 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 713,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,265 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 676,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 267,416 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of CSTL opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $976.41 million, a PE ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 1.12. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.32. Castle Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 3.56%.The business had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $317,457.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,327.76. This represents a 31.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $85,294.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,637.75. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,729 shares of company stock worth $666,012. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.