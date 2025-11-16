Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $303.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $826.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $322.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.51 and its 200-day moving average is $289.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

