Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 21,021 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated $IMKTA

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 192.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 45,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 40,210.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

IMKTA stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $75.63.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

